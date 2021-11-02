Plenty to cheer about for Wolves fans

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Now 13 points from five games, but still it feels like Wolves can do more.

They ended up walking a tightrope in the final quarter of the match, but showed the character to get out of some tight spots after Everton finally roused themselves.

Wolves would have drawn all the suspense out of the game had they made even more of a dominant first half, when Bruno Lage’s team played more of the positive, up-tempo style that has been his stated aim than in any other game since the first international break. If all goes to plan for him over the next year or so, gradually refitting the squad to suit this approach, there will perhaps be more of this.

The fans enjoyed it, of course, and the players looked like they did too, indulging themselves in the odd trick along the way. Yes, Everton gave them rather more room to play than, for example, Leeds did last time out, but Wolves revelled in it while it lasted.

There were particular reasons to cheer the goalscorers. Raul Jimenez’s anthem - ‘Si Senor’ - rang out after his first goal at Molineux since his comeback, and 50th for the club. Max Kilman added a polish to his rapidly building reputation by heading in the opener - his last senior goal was for Maidenhead against Dover, a measure of his rise. An invitation to join the next England squad would not flatter this composed young defender.