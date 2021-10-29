Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before his side’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Here are the key points:

This weekend brings up Guardiola's 200th Premier League match as City boss. He said he’s "incredibly happy" and seeing the team grow has been one of the best parts of the job;

I asked him if he would be here for another 200 matches. The response? “No, I don’t think so” but added he has "no regrets" over his spell in charge;

Pep says he has lasted into a sixth season as City boss because "we get results" and that he "knew from day one" he would get results but says success is not down to any one individual but "depends on many factors";

The City boss was very complimentary about Palace boss Patrick Vieira. Guardiola said the former City player has “changed completely” the London side;

There were also words on Barcelona – Guardiola’s former club – as he spoke about Ronald Koeman’s sacking, Sergi Barjuan being appointed as interim, and Xavi being rumoured to take over full-time;

With Guardiola's former Barca playmaker Xavi tipped to succeed Koeman, Pep says he doesn't have "any doubts he’s ready to do the job", adding that Xavi "has more experience than when I took over".

