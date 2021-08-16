Andrew Rowley, BBC Radio London

Crystal Palace always knew this was one of the toughest assignments they could have faced first up - and so it proved.

While they may have set out to contain Chelsea it soon became apparent that Palace just couldn’t relieve the pressure. It came in wave after wave and despite the raucous backing of their fans it was clear to see that the Eagles players were being starved of any meaningful possession.

Where were the trademark dribbles of Wilfred Zaha? Where were the raids from Jordan Ayew? And when was Jean-Philippe Mateta going to give them some respite? Perhaps Chelsea were just too good, but Eagles fans must have been concerned at the team’s inability to ask any questions of their hosts.

There was a rare chance for Zaha that was blocked by Antonio Rudiger - but the main memory of the Palace talisman was of him walking towards Patrick Vieira with arms outstretched in frustration.

They never backed down or threw in the towel and they improved with the second-half substitutions, but the game was over by then.

Vieira and Palace certainly won’t be judged on this result and Saturday’s meeting with Brentford at Selhurst Park will be far more instructive.