Arsenal's summer ins and outs

Happy with Arsenal's summer transfer business so far? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes on 31 August?

Here's the full rundown of the Gunners' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Nuno Tavares (Benfica), Albert Sambi Lokonga (Anderlecht), Mika Biereth (Fulham), Ben White (Brighton)

Outs: David Luiz (released), Levi Laing (released), Joseph Olowu (released), Luke Plange (released), Jason Sraha (released), Trae Coyle (Lausanne–Sport), Zech Medley (KV Oostende), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff), Dinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart, loan), Daniel Ballard (Millwall, loan), Daniel Oyegoke (Brentford), Ben Sheaf (Coventry), Matt Smith (Doncaster, loan), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille, loan), William Saliba (Marseille, loan), Nikolaj Moller (Viktoria Koln, loan), Deyan Iliev (SKF Sered, loan), Tyreece John-Jules (Blackpool, loan), Harry Clarke (Ross County, loan)

