Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

A loan move to Chelsea for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez looks very unlikely now after talks broke down.

Given that a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde also looks to have hit the skids, I suspect it’ll only be outgoings at Stamford Bridge today.

The club is assessing options for midfielders Ross Barkley and Ethan Ampadu, among others.

