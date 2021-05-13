- Leeds have named an unchanged side 10 times in the Premier League this season, followed by Aston Villa (8), with Burnley in third (7).

- Burnley can remain winless in nine successive home league matches for the first time since December 1998 to March 1999, when they were in the third tier.

- Burnley have won more Premier League points this campaign in away matches (21) than at Turf Moor (18). Only in 2017-18 have the Clarets won more away points than home points in a top-flight season.

- Leeds haven’t kept a clean sheet in their past nine away league games, with only relegated Sheffield United on a longer run (22 games).

- The Whites are the only team in the division this season without an away draw (W8 L9). Tottenham, in 2018-19, are the only club to go an entire season without a Premier League away draw.

- Leeds have won 15 matches and lost 15 matches in the league this season (W15 D5 L15). They have scored 53 goals and conceded 53 goals.