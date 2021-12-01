Micah Richards has selected the best XI he has played with in his career - and unsurprisingly, it's packed full of City superstars.

Speaking on the most recent Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, Richards runs us through his team in typically energetic fashion:

In goal, Joe Hart. "To City fans, he’s a massive hero. He was pivotal in Manchester City’s success."

In defence, Richards had to choose himself so he selected a 3-4-3 formation and moved in on the right side of a back three.

“Big Meeks," he laughs. "He was a brick wall - nothing got past him."

His captain was Vincent Kompany: “This was probably my easiest decision. What more could you want from a defender?"

The defence was completed by Joleon Lescott: "He was super fit, very dependable and a really good player. The problem for him was that he’d always get punished even when he made just one mistake. Kompany would make mistakes too and never get punished."

Richards was spoiled for choice in midfield and delighted in overpowering Alan Shearer's midfield four.

First, it was David Silva: “He was one of the greatest midfielders ever. His touch and technique was on a different level.”

Patrick Vieira and Yaya Toure: “This is a devastating midfield. Imagine having these two together. You wouldn't be able to get past them."

Jack Grealish: “He’d be texting me straight away if I didn’t put him in.

And what about the attack? "My front three is full of ballers," he said.

"The greatest goalscorer in the history of the Premier League in Sergio Aguero, Carlos Tevez and Daniel Sturridge. I've never seen talent like that.

And the manager? "Roberto Mancini - who else?”

Listen to the full episode now on BBC Sounds to find out who just missed out and who Shearer picked in his XI