Liverpool's 19-year-old midfielder Tyler Morton was one of a number of young players who "caught the eye" during their win at Milan, according to former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin.

"It was really good to see how they fitted in to the team structure against a Milan side that's top of the table in Serie A," Nevin said on the Football Daily podcast.

"Morton showed he can control parts of the game and the fact experienced players were zipping passes into him demonstrates they know how good he can be.

"It's like a neon red light saying 'this kid can play', which they know from training with him every day.

"To do what he did tonight, on a really bobbly pitch, shows he's a right good player."

Morton has started Liverpool's past two Champions League games and made his Premier League debut against Arsenal last month.

