Lawro's FA Cup predictions: Swindon v Man City
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on BBC Radio 1 DJ and Leeds United fan Danny Howard in the FA Cup third round predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 0-3
Swindon have had a turbulent time off the pitch of late so it is great for them to have Premier League leaders Manchester City come to town. It will be a fantastic occasion at the County Ground, which is a 15,000 sell-out, but the Robins are much better on the road than they are at home at the moment.
Pep Guardiola's side survived a scare against another League Two side just down the road in Cheltenham in last year's fourth round, but I don't think this tie will be as close.
Swindon's style is a lot less route-one than Cheltenham's and I can't see there being a culture shock for City, who should be fine even without Guardiola present after he tested positive for Covid-19 this week.
Danny's prediction: 1-2
City will still win, but only by a fine margin.
