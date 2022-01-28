There are just three days left in the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Aston Villa transfer gossip to drop so far:

Villa look set to sign Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus for around £18m. (Football Insider), external

Gerrard is likely to make another move for Liverpool's Joe Gomez, as the boss looks to strengthen his defence before deadline day. (Football Insider), external

In terms of possible outgoings, midfielder Douglas Luiz appears to be on Arsenal's shortlist, as well as on Newcastle United's radar. The Brazilian has 18 months left on his current contract. (Athletic - subscription required), external

