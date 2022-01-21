Former Liverpool and England goalkeeper David James spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live to give his thoughts on last night's Carabao Cup semi-final.

"I think playing away took some of the pressure off Liverpool. They weathered a bit of a storm at the start and then totally dominated the game. They didn’t miss Mane and Salah at all.

"There's nothing Aaron Ramsdale could do about the goals – first one he didn’t see till late and the second one was a wonder goal."

He added: "I think Arsenal are consistent - they’re the same team each week, it's just the case of who they come up against. As soon as teams step it up, Arsenal don’t seem to be able to handle it physically or mentally."