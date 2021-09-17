Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside

After their rollercoaster Champions League opener against AC Milan on Wednesday, Liverpool return to league action against Crystal Palace at Anfield looking to maintain their strong start to the campaign.

Sadio Mane in particular, fresh from being rested in midweek, will be relishing the thought of facing the Eagles again. He’s scored nine goals in his past eight league games against them, netting in each of those matches. And a goal on Saturday would be his 100th for the club.

Palace, however, have been finding their feet recently under Patrick Vieira following a heavy loss at Chelsea on the opening weekend.

They’re unbeaten in their past three games and got their first win of the season against Tottenham last week, with Wilfried Zaha and debutant Odsonne Edouard playing starring roles.

The Eagles were also the last away team to win at Anfield in the Premier League in front of a crowd back in April 2017. But the Reds are out to make sure history doesn’t repeat itself.