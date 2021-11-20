Norwich 2-1 Southampton: Smith reaction

Norwich City manager Dean Smith told BBC Sport: "It feels really good [to be back in management]. It was a short break [between jobs].

"I wasn't too happy with the first half - Southampton caused us big problems. In the second half we engaged them further up the pitch and looked the better team.

"It was a soft goal we gave away. It was a great response, but even after that we dropped into a low block and invited a lot of pressure on us.

"Second half we engaged them higher up the pitch and we were much better. It's important [to win] but the second half performance is the most important thing.

"The performance levels will give the lads a big lift. The players are certainly good enough [to stay up]."