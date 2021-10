💬 “Divock is one of the world’s best finishers”



🗣 Ahead of #LFC’s trip to face #PNEFC in the #EFLCup fourth round tomorrow night, Reds assistant boss Pep Lijnders has been speaking about Divock Origi, who is set to feature at Deepdale



#️⃣ #PNELIV



🔊 Sound ON pic.twitter.com/j56HgmAQAM