Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa: Smith reaction

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith talking to BBC MOTD: "First half we got dominated physically. I can take the second half. I don't expect us to get dominated physically though. You can't give teams in the Premier League a head start.

"We knew Arsenal would start quickly but we allowed them to control the first half.

"I am confused about the penalty. We spoke at length after the lower contact frivolous penalties. I have seen it once and can't work out if he touches the ball first or the man. If we are looking at a a penalty that long maybe they aren't given.

"I am still confused then. If we don't go to VAR, we are walking off the pitch for half-time. But he didn't, so the penalty is saved but how is he allowed to put the rebound in?"