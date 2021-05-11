BBC Sport

'You can't go from Leeds to Manchester United!'

Some 29 years ago, Eric Cantona was celebrating Leeds United becoming champions of England just four months after his arrival from Nimes.

Seven months later - on 26 November 1992 - he made a £1.2m move to fierce rivals Manchester United, who the Whites had pipped to the final First Division title but who then became the dominant Premier League force.

We all remember a time when a transfer was announced and we gasped.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discussed the Premier League transfers that prompted the most shock on the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.

"You can't go from Leeds to Manchester United! Cantona was a proper player. I watched him when I was growing up and he was fantastic," said Richards.

"When you are growing up, you want to see a bit of personality and that is what I liked most."

Shearer added: "I don't think anyone could have predicted what Cantona would bring to Manchester United - the arrogance, the swagger, the ability. If you are going to have that arrogance, you've got to have the ability - and he did. He took it to a different level with not caring about anyone else."

