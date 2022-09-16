T﻿homas Frank has been speaking to the media before Sunday's match against Arsenal.

H﻿ere is what the Brentford boss had to say:

H﻿e added: "Ivan's potential is still very much not at the top yet. The sky is the limit."

H﻿e said the striker's call-up is a "remarkable story" and shows how much progress has been made by the club.

W﻿hen asked about Rico Henry missing out on the Three Lions squad, Frank said: "Rico has done well" but needs to be more consistent and "needs to take these 6/7 out of 10 games into 7/8 out of 10".

F﻿rank said he pays his deepest respect to the Queen and this weekend "we need to celebrate that she had a wonderful life and what she did for the country was remarkable".

Sunday comes too soon for Ethan Pinnock, but he is training fully. Sergi Canos will be available.

O﻿n Arsenal, Frank said the Gunners are "a top team right now" and in spells have been the best in the Premier League this season.

