Frank on Toney's call-up, Brentford's 'remarkable story' and Arsenal
- Published
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Sunday's match against Arsenal.
Here is what the Brentford boss had to say:
He added: "Ivan's potential is still very much not at the top yet. The sky is the limit."
He said the striker's call-up is a "remarkable story" and shows how much progress has been made by the club.
When asked about Rico Henry missing out on the Three Lions squad, Frank said: "Rico has done well" but needs to be more consistent and "needs to take these 6/7 out of 10 games into 7/8 out of 10".
Frank said he pays his deepest respect to the Queen and this weekend "we need to celebrate that she had a wonderful life and what she did for the country was remarkable".
Sunday comes too soon for Ethan Pinnock, but he is training fully. Sergi Canos will be available.
On Arsenal, Frank said the Gunners are "a top team right now" and in spells have been the best in the Premier League this season.
