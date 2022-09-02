Antonio Conte says the big-money signings made by rival clubs offers them a “big advantage” over his Tottenham side.

Spurs made eight summer signings but were not active late in the window when the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United secured expensive additions.

Conte said: "Honestly, if you sign a player for £100m or £80m on the last day, you have a big advantage because it means you are signing a top player, you understand? You can sign also a player for free or on loan and it is a different situation.

"I want to be very clear. I think we did what we could do and in the right time because the vision was very clear about the money to spend, about to get the free players or on loan because then we spent money on two players, Richarlison and then (Yves) Bissouma.

"The others were on loan or a free but for sure to have a vision and to anticipate and to give the coach the possibility to work from the start I think it means we work very well with a vision, very clear, and not wait until the last day for a player to come on loan or to sign a player with characteristics that are not good for our team.

"I repeat, we're going in the right way for the capacity in this moment of the club to invest money. Then we have to be realistic to understand that there are different clubs. Clubs who can invest a lot of money, other clubs who can invest normal money.

"We did the right things but if someone thinks we completed the situation, we are very far from this."