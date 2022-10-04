Davidson on May, McInnes and key to better form
- Published
Tyrone Smith, BBC Scotland
Callum Davidson has been speaking to the media before St Johnstone's game against Kilmarnock in the Premiership on Wednesday.
As well as confirming David Wotherspoon's return, here are the key lines from his news conference:
Davidson said Saints have got quite a few players out with niggles, adding "I’ve got quite an extensive injury list".
On Stevie May’s recent good form, the St Johnstone boss said: "I have got massive belief in Stevie, I know where he can get to, I know what he can do. I just want Stevie to carry on the form he has got, keep scoring goals, make sure that place is his and nobody can take it off him."
Discussing Saints' recent upturn in results, he said "being solid" has been key, and added "we have got a really good platform just now, we are working well as a unit".
Davidson is expecting a very tough game against a side that "have got a lot of options to choose from" – and praised their "fantastic" manager Derek McInnes.