'﻿Best performance of the season from Hibs'

W﻿e asked Hibs fans for their thoughts on Saturday's 3-1 win over Aberdeen at Easter Road...

Allan: "Aside from the first 15-20 mins, Hibs were dominant and worthy of the three points. Kukharevych is the type of player that Hibs have been missing this season, linking up well with the runners around him. Best performance from Hibs this season."

Stephen: "Hibs controlled the game from start to finish. Aberdeen's goal was a real sucker punch but Hibs recovered well and were well worth the win. Jim Goodwin needs to have a little look in the mirror if he thinks his side were the better team."

Kieran: "Shaky start but in the 2nd half to a man absolutely superb."