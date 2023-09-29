Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

When the fixture list was released, it always looked like it would be a tricky start for Newcastle.

Manchester City and Liverpool as well as free-wheeling Aston Villa and Brighton to kick off their season promised to test the credentials of Eddie Howe’s newly-qualified Champions League contenders.

And so it proved – that glorious thrashing of Villa on opening day giving way to three successive defeats and a plummet to 14th.

However, back-to-back wins, including that barely believable result at Sheffield United last weekend, have got the Magpies flying and actually, delving a little deeper, that start was not as troubling as perhaps first.

Take the goals against column. For all the furore over a shaky display from Nick Pope at Amex Stadium, Newcastle have conceded the joint-fifth fewest in the division with seven goals, behind Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Not bad given their opponents.

They are also now the league’s second-highest scorers, albeit that is skewed somewhat by eight unanswered goals at Bramall Lane.

When it comes to metrics such as total shots, successful passes and possession, Newcastle still come out in the top seven, again more impressive given the quality of team they have faced.

A solid defence and a potent attack is undoubtedly a recipe for success and, with Saturday’s fixture at home to struggling Burnley followed by games against similarly shot-shy West Ham, Crystal Palace and Wolves, it is fair to expect Howe’s team to keep rising.

The only caveat? Huge Champions League fixtures at home to Paris St-Germain and Borussia Dortmund are also on the horizon, games that will rightly capture the imagination on Tyneside.

It would certainly be appealing to welcome such illustrious opponents in the midst of a winning run.