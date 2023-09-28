Kettlewell on Motherwell 'looking good', not pointing fingers & facing Celtic

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell has been speaking to the media before the Premiership game with Celtic on Saturday.

Here are they key points from the Fir Park boss.

  • Despite back-to-back 1-0 defeats Kettlewell says Motherwell are playing well - "all facets of the game are looking good" - and there's "not a lot broken" although they have to be more clinical with their opportunities.

  • He adds: “At no point do we start to point fingers at an individual or one particular unit in our team."

  • Kettlewell admits Celtic “carry a major threat” and his side will face a “a team starting to click into gear".

  • Motherwell's players “have to relish the challenge given how they’ve performed in recent weeks".

  • Kettlewell is urging his team to be "brave on the ball and get into the final third to try and create chances".

