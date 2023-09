Keinan Davis has joined Serie A club Udinese on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

The striker joined Aston Villa back in 2015 but spent loan spells with Nottingham Forest and Watford during his time at the club.

He made an impact at both clubs, by helping Nottingham Forest clinch promotion to the Premier League in 2021-22 and making 34 appearances for Watford last season.