Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Steve Cooper said yesterday that Taiwo Awoniyi is “very close” to starting for Nottingham Forest – and how he must hope his leading marksman will be fit enough to play this evening against Sheffield United.

Signed in June 2022 for £17m, the Nigeria striker took just 11 minutes after coming off the bench against Arsenal on opening Saturday to remind fans of his goalscoring prowess with the type of sharp finish he made his trademark last season.

The goal was classic Awoniyi, racing across Ben White to slam home Anthony Elanga’s square pass, with his physicality and movement giving the Gunners a whole new set of problems.

The 26-year-old scored on his second appearance last season but really found his stride during the run-in, bagging six goals in four games and cementing himself as Forest’s premier striker.

In fact, during the entire 2022-23 season, his stats dominated his team-mates, netting every 141 minutes, which was on pace for 24 goals over the whole campaign had he played in every game.

His shot conversion rate was excellent too, scoring with 29% of his efforts, the second best behind Erling Haaland of all forwards who managed six or more Premier League goals.

All this when fit of course. He missed nine games with a groin problem last year.

When available, he’s proved himself to be a Premier League force.

The sight of their burly number nine lining up this evening would be a huge boost as Forest look to get their second season in the top flight up and running.

