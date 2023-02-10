On his first Merseyside derby: "Big game. New experience for me. We know the form somewhat goes out of the window. The feel of the game can sometimes affect the game. We're really looking for a performance again, against Arsenal I said it was fantastic to get a win but I was really looking for a reaction and a performance and I think we're still laying that down."

Dyche does not yet know if Calvert-Lewin will be fit to face Liverpool: "We're still monitoring him. It'll be touch and go at best I think for the Liverpool game. We'll have to hope it settles down sooner rather than later. Unfortunately he's got a niggly hamstring so we hope to get on top of that as soon as we can."

On his previous rivalry with Jurgen Klopp: "It's just two managers playing against each other's teams, there was nothing in that. I think fans want to see two managers for their teams standing up and after the game for me it's done."

When asked if he felt sympathy for Klopp, Dyche said: "There is no sympathy in football, only empathy. As a manager you have an understanding of others. He certainly doesn't want or need my sympathy, trust me."