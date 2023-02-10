Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has sympathised with Southampton counterpart Nathan Jones before this weekend's crucial Premier League game at St Mary's Stadium.

The two managers were appointed within a week of each other in November with both sides struggling but, while Lopetegui has helped Wolves out of the relegation zone, Saints are bottom with six defeats from seven games under Jones.

Lopetegui believes the results have not represented the performances and is anticipating a huge challenge on Saturday.

"They are a very good team, with good players and a very good coach," he said. "In a lot of matches they have been unlucky and deserved more. It will be a very demanding game for us."

Jones has been criticised for results but also for his front-footed approach to questions, with fans unconvinced he is the right man to bring survival.

Lopetegui disagreed: "I have seen their last matches and they have played in a very good way. He can change his system and play with a line of four, a line of three or a line of five.

"They are a good aggressive team with a clear idea. We are sure what kind of environment we have to fight in tomorrow, so we need to be ready to compete."