Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV, external

Marc Albrighton will always be a cult hero. He never put in a bad performance.

Whenever we got into a sticky situation, you could always rely on Mr Consistent to put in his usual 7/10 shift.

He was a massive factor in us winning the Premier League, and continued his great form for us in the years after that. When he left for West Bromwich Albion on loan, we all felt a little sad as another of our title-winning players moved on to a new adventure, but I wished him all the best.

He deserves all the game time he can get and I couldn’t tell you one Leicester fan that doesn’t like Albrighton. It would be harder to find a needle in a haystack.

Read about every other Premier League club in the full piece here

Who do you think is Leicester's ultimate cult hero? Have your say here