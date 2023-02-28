Manchester City are aiming to win their first FA Cup since 2019, but have only made the final one other time since lifting the trophy in 2011.

Bristol City come into the fixture on the back of a 12-game unbeaten run, which includes wins over Championship rivals Swansea and West Brom in the earlier FA Cup rounds.

Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne still has "a little bit of illness", but is fit to play.

John Stones, who hasn't played since City's FA Cup fourth-round win over Arsenal, and Aymeric Laporte will be assessed in training.

