Everton 0-2 Aston Villa: Analysis

BBC Sport's Shamoon Hafez at Goodison Park:

Aston Villa had been ticking along nicely under new boss Unai Emery but had hit a recent sticky patch by losing their past three games and conceding 11 goals.

They went to Merseyside to face an Everton side who had won both their home games under their own recently appointed manager without conceding, but it was Villa who returned to winning ways - and with a welcome clean sheet.

Ollie Watkins continued his excellent form by scoring in a fifth consecutive league game from the penalty spot, while Emiliano Buendia added a second.

Everton, though, highlighted why they are the league's lowest goalscorers this term - with only 17 in 24 games - and they need to address their lack of cutting edge in the final third to avoid a relegation battle all the way to May.

Neal Maupay missed the home side's best chances and has now scored just once in his last 28 top-flight games.