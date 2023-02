On-loan Newcastle forward Garang Kuol gets his first Hearts start as Robbie Neilson rings the changes and sends out an attack-minded team to face Rangers.

James Hill slots into defence while Josh Ginnelly, Barrie McKay and Robert Snodgrass are restored in forward areas.

Making way from Sunday's goalless draw at Livingston are Nathaniel Atkinson, Cammy Devlin, Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, Stephen Humphrys and Yutaro Oda.