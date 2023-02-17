Robinson on injury crisis, bad timing & Greive boost
- Published
Stephen Robinson has been speaking to the media before St Mirren’s Premiership game with Ross County on Saturday.
Here are the key points from the Buddies boss:
Robinson faces an injury crisis for the weekend with up to seven players missing.
Long-term casualties Richard Tait and Jonah Ayunga are joined on the sidelines by Alex Greive and Scott Tanser, while Alex Gogic, Keanu Baccus and Curtis main are all “very, very doubtful”.
Robinson says the squad is being tested “to the absolute limit” and he will have seven teenagers on the bench.
With St Mirren’s financial circumstances having led to Ethan Erhahon and Dylan Reid moving on, and Eamonn Brophy and Toyosi Olusanya departing on loan, Robinson says: "We knew we were going to be pushed if we got injuries and unfortunately they have all come at the same time.”
The “only positive news” is that striker Greive will be out for three or four weeks: "That is a huge boost for us as we were fearing it could maybe be an end-of-season job”.