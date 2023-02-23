For so long it has looked like a straight fight between Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League title, but Michail Antonio believes Manchester United should not be discounted.

Erik ten Hag's side are three points behind City and five off leaders Arsenal, but Antonio told the Footballer's Football Podcast that United are finding form at the right time.

West Ham striker Antonio said: "They have the momentum right now and football is all about momentum. Manchester City have been on and off, Arsenal since the World Cup have been on and off.

"Marcus Rashford looks like he is carrying this United team to a title. He is on fire. It's not just him, Jadon Sancho's now coming together.

"The way they've got the team playing, I'm throwing it in. You can't not see what's happening. They're only three points behind City."

