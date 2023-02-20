Jurgen Klopp said "life is all about timing" and believes Liverpool could have turned their season around at the right time heading into their Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid.

The Reds will be hoping it is fifth time lucky against the Spanish side after failing to win any of their four encounters against them in the past six seasons.

But Klopp doesn't believe it's about getting revenge. He said: "With the recent history, it will be a top football game and I’m really happy we can play now.

"Four weeks ago it would have been different - but life is all about timing and maybe we found our feet at the right time.

"We need to play a super game - two super games. I have no problem with that. If you don’t play your best, you don’t have a chance. Real Madrid don't have to play their best and still have a chance. That’s the difference."

Klopp said back-to-back wins have given his side a lift, but they still have work to do.

"We still have to prove that point," he added.

"It looks different - we feel it, we see it and it helps the mood massively. Whatever we would have done at the weekend I would expect us to fight with all we have, because you always work so hard to qualify for the Champions League, so I really think you have to cherish these moments.

"It will be a special game and I expect Anfield on their toes. I’m really happy for the people that they saw us in a better shape the past two games. Let’s go together again.

"Our people are football people and Real Madrid are in town. Celebrate this kind of event in the best possible way.

"I can’t wait for them to enjoy it as well. The Real Madrid fans should be welcomed in the best possible way."