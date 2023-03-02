Assistant head coach Cristian Stellini after Spurs' defeat at Sheffield United: "I think we missed a big opportunity and we have to apologise to the fans. There were 5,000 of them here to watch our performance and we apologise because we missed a big opportunity.

"We used a good team to play this game against this type of opponent. The problem was the energy. When the energy is not at the same level as your opponent sometimes you can lose."

On naming Harry Kane among the substitutes: "It is not a regret. We need to look in the medium period as we have many games. Harry played in the last six games, one time with fever, one time with a problem.

"We have to take care of our best player.

"It's not about Harry [the defeat] because we played with Richarlison, Lucas Moura and Sonny [Son Heung-min]. I think it is good enough to play in this competition and against this sort of team."