Liverpool forward Fabio Carvalho believes he has joined the "perfect club" to continue his development after securing a season-long loan to RB Leipzig.

The 20-year-old made just 13 Premier League appearances for the Reds in a disappointing campaign but hopes he can reinvigorate his fledgling career at a club renowned for nurturing young talent.

"As a young player, it's a big step for me to move from England to the Bundesliga and RB Leipzig," he told the club's official website, external.

"I'm joining a strong side, one that has been very successful in recent years. Now, I want to help build on this and am looking forward to taking on a new challenge.

"My goal is to play as much as possible, in the league, the cup and especially in the Uefa Champions League.

"RB Leipzig have a reputation for giving young players these kinds of opportunities, which is why this is the perfect club for me to continue my development at."

Leipzig's director of sport Max Eberl added: "Fabio Carvalho is a huge talent – the fact that Liverpool signed him recently just proves that.

"He is quick, agile, full of tricks and creative. He likes to get shots away and can also set his team-mates up.

"We will give Fabio the time he needs to settle in here and to adjust to life in a new country and with a new club. We are looking forward to him improving our attacking game and to have another option in this department."

Sign up for Liverpool notifications