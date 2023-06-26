Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

It ain’t easy being the son of a footballing icon.

Patrick Kluivert scored the goal that won the Champions League for Ajax when he was just 18, going on to star for AC Milan, Barcelona and Newcastle during a prolific career.

Now, son Justin has been snapped up by Bournemouth and that famous surname will ensure heavy expectations for the 24-year-old.

So far, he has not quite lived up to them.

Like his dad, he emerged through the fabled youth system at Ajax, getting his first two substitute appearances for the Netherlands in 2018 – but he has not played for his country since.

A switch to Roma followed, but it arguably was too early, with Kluivert himself reflecting earlier this year, external: "In hindsight… I left Ajax too soon."

He had chances, playing more than 50 Serie A games in two seasons, but only scored five times before new boss Jose Mourinho decided he did not fancy him.

Over the past three seasons, he has spent time on loan at RB Leipzig, Nice and Valencia, so will have played across all five of Europe’s big leagues before turning 25.

Last year, he scored eight goals in 29 appearances in Spain, his most fruitful campaign since his initial breakthrough five years ago.

If he can recapture the form of his teenage years, all mazy dribbles and versatility across the forward line, he will be an intriguing asset, joining Dango Ouattara with pace and trickery to burn.

If.