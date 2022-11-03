S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Pep Guardiola has been rotating the same group of experienced players plus a handful of youngsters all season and, despite the packed schedule and their status as group winners already assured, the Manchester City boss did not change that philosophy.

There was the first start for Rico Lewis though.

Born in nearby Bury, Lewis has been with City since he was eight, so this would have been a proud night for his family even without the added ingredient of a goal.

Guardiola simply doesn't just hand first-team spots away, so Lewis would have known he'd earned it. And when his manager was yelling at him early in the game to get wider and make himself available for a pass, it was clear Guardiola would not be going easy on him either.

Lewis was happy to adopt the Joao Cancelo tactic of moving into midfield from his full-back berth when City pushed forward and his exchange with Phil Foden after his goal was wonderful. Lewis' first City goal has come at a younger age than Foden's, who had to wait until he was 18.

Lewis was only 13 when City last lost a European home game which is a startling statistic.

The sustained ovation he received as he walked around the pitch to the bench when he was replaced by Cancelo was the stuff dreams are made of.