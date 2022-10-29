A﻿ndrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

A very even game between two sides absolutely desperate for a win, but only one side proved clinical - and even then, it came with a big helping hand from Mark Birighitti.

United's biggest chance came when they were down to ten men, and they ultimately produced almost nothing from the crosses they launched into the box.

It was a worrying display for Liam Fox. A home game against a fragile Motherwell side, this was one they needed to turn up for and they didn't.

A win is a win for Stevie Hammell. He talked about his side being clinical before the game. They got a little lucky.