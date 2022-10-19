'West Ham finding a groove'
- Published
Former West Ham defender Danny Gabbidon says the Hammers are starting to find their flow.
Gabbidon says West Ham are a side who can "upset one of the big boys" but as a Liverpool fan, revealed he was "buzzing" to see the Reds beat Manchester City on Sunday.
Listen and watch the full interview here, where Gabbidon addresses West Ham's hopes, Virgil Van Dijk's form and his own passion for improving as a DJ
💬 "I probably expected them to hit the ground running & carry on from where they left off last season but they look like they're starting to get in the groove."— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) October 18, 2022
🗣️ @Gabbidon35, on not expecting #WHUFC's slow start. He also spoke to @Carlos1376 about #LFC & DJing! 🎶
#⃣ #LIVWHU
