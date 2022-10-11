P﻿eter Mackay, Ross County fan

Malky Mackay is one of the most controversial and disputable figures throughout football.

Scottish football fans who resent him saw his Ross County side suffer a 5-0 humiliation against Motherwell last midweek and would have revelled in delight as they envisioned his job security being sliced severely.

The result is one of the worst in County’s history and does definitely go down as what could be deemed a "sackable offence".

If it was any other manager at the helm for County and not Mackay, the outcome could have been very different - chances are they would have probably lost their job very shortly after full-time.

But chairman Roy MacGregor has invested too much into Mackay’s long-term vision for the club, so it would have been a financially radical decision to sack a man who he has put so much faith into while he still has just under two years on his managerial contract.

Despite the discontented murmurs on social media, Mackay managed to turn the tide and kick his side into gear to claim all three points at the Tony Macaroni Arena - despite an underwhelming display against Livingston.