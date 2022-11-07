Livingston v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats
Aberdeen beat Livingston 5-0 in their last league meeting. Indeed, since the Lions’ promotion in 2018, against no other opponent have the Dons won more league matches (nine) or scored more league goals (25) against.
Livingston won their last home league game against Aberdeen 2-1 in February of last season; they have never before won back-to-back top-flight home games against the Dons.
Since the start of last season, no side has lost more Scottish Premiership away games than Aberdeen (15), who have only won four of 26 league games on the road in this time (D7 L15).