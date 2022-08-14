Josh Clarke and Jude Smith may not have been the most headline-grabbing signings of last week, but it will be interesting to track their progress to see how the young goalkeepers develop, given their contrasting Celtic experiences.

The 18-year-old Clarke signed a two-year contract with the Scottish champions after a short spell with Glenavon in Northern Ireland's top flight, while Smith, a year older, has been sold by East Fife to Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee a year after leaving Celtic Park.

Clarke, who started his career with Chelsea and had a spell with Bournemouth and had represented England and Sweden at youth level, played six times for Glenavon on a short-term deal at the tail end of last season and it was enough to earn him a call-up to the senior Northern Ireland squad.

Now he will continue his development in Celtic's B squad as Smith treads a similar path to Newcastle's youth set-up.

It is consolation for a tough first season in the senior ranks during which he suffered relegation from Scottish League 1 with the part-time Fifers, playing 28 times for Stevie Crawford's side.

Goalkeeping coach Lindsay Hamilton told East Fife's website that Smith had already "surpassed my expectations" by becoming first choice so young after an injury to experienced Scott Gallacher and backed him to succeed on his return to full-time football.