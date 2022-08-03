Dutch side AZ stand between Dundee United and the Europa Conference League play-off round.

Pascal Jansen's side finished fifth in last season's Eredivisie and are aiming to feature in the Conference League group stage for a second year in a row, having overcome Tuzla City 5-0 on aggregate in the second qualifying round.

Last season, they won Group D by finishing above Randers, Jablonec and CFR Cluj. They had dropped into the Conference League after losing their Europa League play-off, 3-2 on aggregate against Celtic.

This season's squad is mostly Dutch and is captained by Netherlands defender Bruno Martins Indi.

Other internationals include Dutchmen Riechedly Bazoer and Jordy Clasie, Japan's Yukinari Sugawara, Greece pair Pantelis Chatzidiakos and Vangelis Pavlidis, Norway's Hakon Evjen and Belgium's Zinho Vanheusden.

Domestically, AZ's season is yet to start. They host Go Ahead Eagles in Sunday's league opener.