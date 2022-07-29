'A touch of class' or 'horrible'? Your thoughts on new away kit

Allan Saint-Maximin models Newcastle's new away kitNewcastle United

We asked for your thoughts on Newcastle's new navy and gold away shirt and it's safe to say opinion is divided.

Here are some of your comments:

Tracy: Loving the new away top.

Aidan: Horrible new away kit, wouldn't have a clue it was Newcastle.

Tony: Love the new away kit, touch of class.

John: Not keen! Newcastle should play in stripes.

Matt: That away kit is cracking - and to be honest I love all three of Newcastle's shirts this season. It's a shame the third shirt is so controversial, as from an aesthetic point of view it's a beauty.