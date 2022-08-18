Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

There is a general acceptance West Ham could have played for another 90 minutes on Sunday and still not scored at Nottingham Forest.

A disallowed goal, the ball bouncing back off the bar twice just the wrong side of the goal-line, a missed penalty and an excellent Dean Henderson save suggested it was just one of those days.

However, after successive top-seven finishes, West Ham find themselves at a crossroads.

Realistically, ‘kicking on’ might mean another seventh-placed finish, or maybe eighth. What cannot be allowed to happen is a drift back into mid-table.

David Moyes’ side have made remarkable progress over two seasons since they flirted with relegation.

On the eve of another European campaign, they need to make their mark again.

The move to the London Stadium was designed to put the club in a different place to where it had been before. It took some time but they have finally got there. That status cannot be surrendered now.

