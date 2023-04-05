Bournemouth's new president for business Jim Frevola says a renovation of the club's current stadium is not "off the table".

Frevola, who joined the club in December, spoke to BBC Radio Solent about the Vitality Stadium.

"I think we do need a bigger ground, there's no hiding that. We've got to get new fans in the building, it's a big priority but we've got to be respectful to our current fans," Frevola said.

"There's no guarantee that there will be a new stadium, that's just a plan. Certainly we could renovate this building, that's not off the table"

As well as wanting more fans watching the Cherries, Frevola spoke on the importance on improving the matchday experience. So far, this has included changing the walkout music, introducing a stadium DJ and adding more branding in the ground.

He added: "The problem with music is you can never make everyone happy. We've asked the DJ to balance the music out and we're just trying out different things, nothing is set in stone."

"We're not going to bring cheerleaders out here, we're not doing anything too drastic. We just want people to be proud of the facility when they come in."

