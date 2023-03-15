West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals says it is "massive" to remain in Europe as his side look to turn their disappointing season around.

Speaking ahead of the Hammers' Europa Conference League round of 16 second leg against AEK Larnaca Fornals said: "It’s massive to keep going in this European competition. We’re still unbeaten in Europe this season and we want to keep having this good momentum.

“We’re trying to keep the good vibes and the positivity for each game as it’s the best way to take on the challenge.

"We can’t think the job is done because it obviously is not. It’s two games, we did well in the first one and put us in a good space, but it is not finished.”

In West Ham's 2-0 victory in the first leg Fornals became the club's record European appearance maker.

When asked about the honour Fornals said: “It’s always nice and beautiful to have a good record and I’m really glad to keep adding games to it.”