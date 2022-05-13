'Classic Arsenal' - Your thoughts on derby defeat

We asked where the north London derby defeat leaves Arsenal in the race for the top four.

Here are some of your comments:

Alec: I guess it's classic Arsenal for us to choose the hardest scenario of losing to Spurs and having to win the last two games. We've definitely improved this season but it's clear we still need to shed some poorer performers and sign some extra talent to be able to challenge the top sides home and abroad.

Brian: Truthfully both the penalty and sending off was over the top, hastened by exaggerated screams from player and surrounding Spurs players and the ref's intimidation. Indeed, Mikel, a beautiful game was spoiled.

Kiran: I am so disappointed and annoyed, we played really well in the first 10 minutes, but after that we were shocking and poor as Holding was making silly challenges on Son. He ruined the game for us, he should have acted smart.

Keith: The Champions League fourth position was decided last night. Arsenal are nowhere near good enough to re-enter the top European league. Chelsea opened the door for Arsenal to get third a few weeks ago when they got slaughtered by Brentford, Arsenal firmly shut that door by getting slaughtered by Palace, Brighton and Southampton.

How are you feeling about Arsenal's top-four chances now?