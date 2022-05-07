We're more confident and more solid as a team - Vieira

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira speaking to Match of the Day: "It was a good win. I don't think it was our best performance but it was important to win and I'm happy with that result.

"To win by more you need to create chances. We created a couple in the first half but we didn't create enough in the second. We didn't move the ball quick enough to create those chances. I'm happy with the result but I wanted more from the team.

"We just have to keep challenging ourselves and keep improving. It wasn't our best performance and we managed to get the win, to control the game and we've shown improvement from the start of the season. On that side I'm really pleased because we're growing, players are getting more confidence and we are more solid as a team. Whether we get record points [tally], our performances will dictate that."

On Wilfried Zaha: "I believe that he can get more involved in our chances and he can score more goals because he's got that talent to put the ball in the back of the net."