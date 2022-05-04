We have been asking Leeds fans for your views on the state of play at the bottom of the table after Burnley and Everton's recent wins.

Not many of you are feeling too positive with four games to go.

Here's an initial snapshot of your views:

Lindsay: The fixtures aren’t good as all our remaining games are against in-form teams. Fundamental issues remain: kick-and-rush football and can’t get beyond three passes without conceding possession. It will probably be better in the Championship rather than struggling every single game in the Premier League.

Gerard: I think if we show the flowing passing football we did against Manchester City, and have someone to make sure of our chances, we should have no problem winning the remaining games. MOT.

Mike: It's typical of Leeds that if anything can go wrong, something will. Injuries to Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas will affect the balance of the team, and without a genuine striker the remaining games are going to be tough. Arsenal and Chelsea are wanting to finish high in the table, although they aren't infallible. Keep on keeping on.

Ryan: Potentially in big trouble, need to pick a point or three from the next two, which can be deemed difficult given Arsenal and Chelsea are chasing top-four status. I think we need seven points out of our last four games. We are Leeds United and we don't do anything the easy way. Marching on together.

Ian: I'm afraid it is looking desperate now. We cannot score and cannot stop teams scoring. We will probably have to sell The Yorkshire Pirlo and Raphinha and start again now.